ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced the return of their annual Community Block Party. The event is scheduled for August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The area around the Palace will be filled for the afternoon with vendors, food trucks, and family friendly activities, featuring live music by The Frank White Experience. The block party is free and open to the public, and will also offer free hot dogs & hamburgers for kids 12-years-old & under.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. Clinton Avenue near the venue will be closed down during the event.