ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre in Albany has recently announced three new shows. Celtic Women, Black Violin and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour are all set to perform in March 2024.

The Bored Teaches Comedy Tour is coming to the Palace on March 2. The show features skits about the life of teachers inside and outside the classroom by a group of teacher-comedians.

Celtic Woman, an all female Irish group, is set to perform at the Palace for its 20th Anniversary Tour on March 20. The group is known for its traditional and contemporary Irish music.

Black Violin, a hip hop duo of two classically trained string instrumentalists, is making its way to the Palace on March 29. The duo plays about 200 shows in a year and the performances are mainly for young, low-income students in urban communities. A dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Black Violin Foundation, a non-profit organization that empowers youth by providing access to quality music programs.

Tickets for Celtic Woman and Bored Teachers are already on sale. Tickets for Black Violin go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets for all these shows on the Ticketmaster website.