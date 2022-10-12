HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Original Kiss guitarist and co-founding member Ace Frehley is set to perform at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on November 17 at 8 p.m. Founded in 1973, Frehley left the band in 1982.

Since his departure, Frehley has focused on his solo career as both a recording artist and performer. According to the Strand Theatre, his 2014 release “Space Invader” was the only post-Kiss solo album to crack the Top 10 on Billboards Top 200 albums chart.

Frehley’s 2011 autobiography “No Regrets” went on to become a New York Times best-seller. His current album “Origins II,” was released in September 2020 and features guests Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick, and John 5.

You can buy tickets on the Brown Paper Tickets website. You can also see the full event schedule on the Strand Theatre website.