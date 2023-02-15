SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opera Saratoga has announced its 2023 summer festival lineup. The performances will take place at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

The festival season includes three productions: the Tony-award winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Donizetti’s bel canto “Don Pasquale,” and a new children’s opera based on Oscar Wilde’s short story “The Selfish Giant.” Overall, the performances feature 16 singers, two conductors, a pianist, two directors, and guest artists Andy Papas and Eric McConnell.

“I am particularly excited about this season as it is cast completely from either current or former members of our prestigious Young Artist program,” said Head of Music Staff Laurie Rogers. “Additionally, this year’s talented singers, drawn from an application pool of over 900, will be showcased in our Broadway and Stars of Tomorrow concerts.”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” is a delightfully devilish musical comedy. The four time Tony-award winning show opened on Broadway in 2013 and won a Tony for “Best Musical.” The Italian “opera buffa” “Don Pasquale” is a musical comedy in three acts. “The Selfish Giant” addresses themes of empathy, compassion, and togetherness as the selfish giant learns to share his garden with neighboring children. The show is suitable for the entire family.

“A Gentleman’s Guide” is set for June 30, July 2 (matinee), July 6, and July 8, “Don Pasquale” will be July 1, 7, and 9 (matinee) and “The Selfish Giant” will be July 1 and 8, both matinees. You can buy tickets on the Opera Saratoga website.