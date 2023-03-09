ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to perform that new song you’ve been working on or to showcase your talents, an open mic night may be right for you. Many restaurants and bars host open mic nights around the area.
Here’s where you can find an open mic night in the Capital Region.
- Rustic Barn Pub, 150 Speigletown Road in Troy
- Thursdays at 6 p.m.
- Unihog, 2 Center Street in Hoosick Falls
- Thursdays at 7 p.m.
- Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs
- Mondays at 7 p.m.
- Table 41 Brewing Company, 188 Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Mondays at 6 p.m.
- Honest Weight Food Co-op, 100 Watervliet Avenue in Albany
- Third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
- The Lark St. Tavern, 453 Madison Avenue in Albany
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- No Fun, 275 River Street in Troy
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- Wicked, 1602 Route 9 in Clifton Park
- Thursdays at 7 p.m.
- Eden Cafe, 269 Osborne Road in Loudonville
- Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
- 518 Craft, 200 Broadway in Troy
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- The Kings Inn, 6 McDonald Avenue in Schenectady
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m.