Musical guest Old Dominion performs on January 20, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country band Old Dominion is set to perform at MVP Arena on April 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. The concert features special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James.

This stop is part of Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes” Tour which begins in January 2023. The band is best known for its songs “Snapback,” “Break Up with Him,” and “One Man Band.”

Tickets go on sale on October 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.