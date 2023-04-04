ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country band Old Dominion has postponed its April 14 concert scheduled for MVP Arena. This comes after the band’s singer, Matthew Ramsey, was in an ATV accident and fractured his pelvis.

“Unfortunately, I’m not strong enough to make it up onto the bus yet, so we are going to have to push the Albany, NY, Reading, PA, and Bangor, ME, shows,” said Ramsey. “We will make it up to you. I’m so sorry.”

The Albany concert has been rescheduled to July 27. All tickets bought for the April 14 show will be honored on the new date. For those who can’t make the rescheduled show, full refunds will be offered within the next 30 days, said MVP Arena.

Old Dominion is best known for the songs “Snapback,” “Break Up with Him,” and “One Man Band.” Tickets are still available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.