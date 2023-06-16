ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live has announced they will be hosting hard rock band Nothing More. The concert is set for July 23.

Nothing More has released 6 studio albums since their 2003 founding in San Antonio, and they have earned 3 Grammy Awards nominations. Their music combines elements of progressive rock and heavy metal.

The performance is part of their Spirits 2023 North American Tour Part II. The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can purchase Nothing More tickets through Ticketmaster or at the venue’s box office.