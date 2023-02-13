Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage are set to perform at SPAC in July (photo courtesy: Live Nation)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the band Garbage are embarking on a co-headlining summer tour, which includes a stop in Saratoga Springs. The bands, along with opener Metric, will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 8.

Noel Gallagher is the former songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, who’s best known for the song “Wonderwall.” Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds formed and released its first album in 2011. The band is best known for the songs “In The Heat Of The Moment” and “If I Had A Gun….”

Garbage released its eponymous debut album in 1995 and is known for their unique sound, songwriting process and electric live performances. The band is best known for the songs “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happens When It Rains.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.