SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NipperFest Music and Arts Festival is returning for its second year in July. Billboard AAA Top 40 artists Jocelyn & Chris will be headlining the one-day event that highlights over a dozen Capital Region musicians.

Nippertown, an online magazine focusing on music, film, theater and art, explains last year’s fest attracted more than 2500 local fans. Nippertown’s Jim Gilbert comments, “We’re so excited to bring NipperFest back to Music Haven, or as I prefer to call it, Music Heaven!” “This year’s line-up highlights the seemingly infinite amount of talent we have right here in our backyard – and now we can’t wait to announce this incredible lineup for our second festival.”

The 2023 lineup will include many up-and-coming local bands Precious Metals, Brule County Bad Boys, The Sugar Hold, Hold On Honeys, E-Block, Carolyn Shapiro, Jimi W, Margo Macero, ShortWave RadioBand, Lucas Garrett, and Camtron5000. Music Haven is located in Schenectady Central Park where attendees will be able to venture through nature, swim in the community pool and taste local food trucks. For more information visit the Nippertown website.