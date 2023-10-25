TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bluegrass and folk trio Nickel Creek are slated to perform at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on March 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Nickel Creek is made up of mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins, and guitarist Sean Watkins. The Grammy Award-winning group returned in 2023 after a hiatus with their highly-anticipated album, Celebrants, containing 18 disparate but loosely connected songs written during a creative retreat in Santa Barbara in early 2021.