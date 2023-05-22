SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niall Horan is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center next summer. The concert is set for Friday, June 21, 2024.

This stop is part of Horan’s “The Show” Live on Tour. “The Show,” Horan’s third studio album, is set to release on June 9, 2023. The world tour is set to kick off on February 21, 2024 in Belfast, UK.

This is Horan’s first headline tour since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. He is best known for the songs “Slow Hands,” “This Town,” and “Too Much Too Ask.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.