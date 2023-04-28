ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Folklore is putting on its final event in a free, three-part showcase of the Capital Region’s folk music traditions. The show will feature The Kleiner Klezmer Orchestra and Joshua Sussman, and is being held at WAMC’s The Linda at 3 p.m. on May 7.

The Kleiner Klezmer Orchestra incorporates Yiddish folk music, folk dance tunes, and “folklorized” music of Yiddish theater. Joshua Sussman is a well-respected Albany based violinist and scholar whose music is an extension and expression of his Jewish faith.

Tickets can be reserved online, and make sure to use the code “Folklore” for free tickets. A separate, but permeable lobby is available.

For additional information, please call 518-346-7008, email NYF at info@nyfolklore.org, or visit New York Folklore. New York Folklore programs made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.