TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bacchanalia Arts & Music Festival is getting ready for its inaugural year. The festival includes over 100 musical acts from around the state and around the world.

The three-day festival runs from September 30 to October 2. Live performances will be taking place across Troy at different venues, including the Whiskey Pickle, Brown’s Brewing Company, Slidin’ Dirty, No Fun, El Dorado Bar, Franklin Alley Social Club, Rare Form Brewing Company, The Ruck, and The Bradley.

Festival officials have started announcing the daily stage lineups on its Facebook page. Here are the lineups announced so far.

The Whiskey Pickle Main Stage

Friday

Haley Moley

Javes

Natural Classics

Scotia

HAN

Saturday

Chali 2na & Cut Chemist

Victory Soul Orchestra

Brule County Bad Boys

Precious Metals

JB!! Aka Dirty Moses

Hiding Places

Architrave

Ebro

Sunday

The Nude Party

King Buffalo

The Abyssmals

Liam Davis Band

Hate Club

El Dorado Stage

Friday

Sunbloc

The Pine Boys

The Greetings

Galene

Yort

Amphora

Maurizio Russomano

Saturday

Skotchka

Male Patterns

Turning Tydes

Zombie Giuliani

Court Order

Ice Queen

Psychmanteum

The Vavavoodoos

The Frozen Heads

Sunset Grim

Sunday

Grampfather

Prom Sex

Solitude

Beef Gordon

This Body Is All I Have in This World

Franky’s Basement

Uncle Pizza

Immune Friction

Mark & Jill Sing The Blues

You can check in on the Bacchanalia Facebook page to see when the other stage lineups are announced. Here are the other artists performing during the festival.

533 CrmB

937-Té

Adequate Phil

Älägator

Alexis Cunningham

Allie Young

Asa Morris

Bank With Plank

BattleaXXX

Beau Sasser Trio

Big Lettuce

BIG Maybe

Blue Ranger

Boss Crowley

C-Weezy

C. Lilley

Catchphrase

Connor Armbruster

Conor Walsh

Corduroy Crush

cørdyceps

Dan Zlotnick

Devin BPM

Dork!

Drömlogik

Evil Children

Fenton Hardy

Fox Kraft

Front Biz

Galene

GarnerBoi

Gnarly Peters

Goldee Dust

Grace Greenan

groop.lab

Hang Him to the Scales

Head Sound

Headless Relatives

Heard

HOMES

Hot Cousin

Joey Aich

Jonathan Toubin

Joudy

Joyce

Julius

Jungle Punk & Skillaton

Kenny Truhn

Laveda

Lental

Liquid Monk

LSDaniel

Lucas Garrett

Mayheaven

Melted Bodies

Merci Van

Mic Lanny

Nickopotamus

Northern Borne

Paging Doctor Moon

Pakk

Pearl Rose

Pepper on the Salad

Pony in the Pancake

Project Diem

Ray Pearson

Rhoseway

Roost.World

Rover

Ryan Leddick

Shervon

Sinkcharmer

SM Ink

Solitude

Southbound Renegade

Spaces In Between

Sunset Grin

Swamp Baby

Tanner Bingaman

The Baby Don

The Buttery Barmaids

The Collective

The Dionysus Effect

The E-Block

The Greetings

The Sugar Hold

Valentina Janie

WAVYDAVYY!

#WishYouWereHere

XIIIM

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the Bacchanalia website or at the door of each venue on the day of the event. The ticket comes with a wristband that gets you into all events for the entire festival.