TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bacchanalia Arts & Music Festival is getting ready for its inaugural year. The festival includes over 100 musical acts from around the state and around the world.
The three-day festival runs from September 30 to October 2. Live performances will be taking place across Troy at different venues, including the Whiskey Pickle, Brown’s Brewing Company, Slidin’ Dirty, No Fun, El Dorado Bar, Franklin Alley Social Club, Rare Form Brewing Company, The Ruck, and The Bradley.
Festival officials have started announcing the daily stage lineups on its Facebook page. Here are the lineups announced so far.
The Whiskey Pickle Main Stage
Friday
- Haley Moley
- Javes
- Natural Classics
- Scotia
- HAN
Saturday
- Chali 2na & Cut Chemist
- Victory Soul Orchestra
- Brule County Bad Boys
- Precious Metals
- JB!! Aka Dirty Moses
- Hiding Places
- Architrave
- Ebro
Sunday
- The Nude Party
- King Buffalo
- The Abyssmals
- Liam Davis Band
- Hate Club
El Dorado Stage
Friday
- Sunbloc
- The Pine Boys
- The Greetings
- Galene
- Yort
- Amphora
- Maurizio Russomano
Saturday
- Skotchka
- Male Patterns
- Turning Tydes
- Zombie Giuliani
- Court Order
- Ice Queen
- Psychmanteum
- The Vavavoodoos
- The Frozen Heads
- Sunset Grim
Sunday
- Grampfather
- Prom Sex
- Solitude
- Beef Gordon
- This Body Is All I Have in This World
- Franky’s Basement
- Uncle Pizza
- Immune Friction
- Mark & Jill Sing The Blues
You can check in on the Bacchanalia Facebook page to see when the other stage lineups are announced. Here are the other artists performing during the festival.
- 533 CrmB
- 937-Té
- Adequate Phil
- Älägator
- Alexis Cunningham
- Allie Young
- Asa Morris
- Bank With Plank
- BattleaXXX
- Beau Sasser Trio
- Big Lettuce
- BIG Maybe
- Blue Ranger
- Boss Crowley
- C-Weezy
- C. Lilley
- Catchphrase
- Connor Armbruster
- Conor Walsh
- Corduroy Crush
- cørdyceps
- Dan Zlotnick
- Devin BPM
- Dork!
- Drömlogik
- Evil Children
- Fenton Hardy
- Fox Kraft
- Front Biz
- Galene
- GarnerBoi
- Gnarly Peters
- Goldee Dust
- Grace Greenan
- groop.lab
- Hang Him to the Scales
- Head Sound
- Headless Relatives
- Heard
- HOMES
- Hot Cousin
- Joey Aich
- Jonathan Toubin
- Joudy
- Joyce
- Julius
- Jungle Punk & Skillaton
- Kenny Truhn
- Laveda
- Lental
- Liquid Monk
- LSDaniel
- Lucas Garrett
- Mayheaven
- Melted Bodies
- Merci Van
- Mic Lanny
- Nickopotamus
- Northern Borne
- Paging Doctor Moon
- Pakk
- Pearl Rose
- Pepper on the Salad
- Pony in the Pancake
- Project Diem
- Ray Pearson
- Rhoseway
- Roost.World
- Rover
- Ryan Leddick
- Shervon
- Sinkcharmer
- SM Ink
- Solitude
- Southbound Renegade
- Spaces In Between
- Sunset Grin
- Swamp Baby
- Tanner Bingaman
- The Baby Don
- The Buttery Barmaids
- The Collective
- The Dionysus Effect
- The E-Block
- The Greetings
- The Sugar Hold
- Valentina Janie
- WAVYDAVYY!
- #WishYouWereHere
- XIIIM
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the Bacchanalia website or at the door of each venue on the day of the event. The ticket comes with a wristband that gets you into all events for the entire festival.