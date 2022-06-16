SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall has announced new shows for its 2022 season. The shows span from July all the way to December.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available through the Proctors Theatre Box Office, in person or by phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on the Proctors website.

Shows

Silent Disco

July 29 at 7 p.m.

Attendees wear headphones, pick their own music, and can dance on the dancefloor.

An Evening You Can’t Refuse with Gianni Russo

August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Gianni Russo is most well-known for his role in “The Godfather,” as well as other film and television credits. Russo will be talking about his music journey, his life, and his acting career.

Country Thunder: Country Legends Tribute

August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Country Legends Tribute Tour featuring the music of Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Keith Urban.

In the Round Series: KAINA and LI & The Little Idea

October 1 at 7 p.m.

KAINA has created generational music that surpasses borders, a unified expression of her native Chicago coupled with her Venezuelan and Guatemalan heritage. LI & the Little Idea offers listeners an experiential journey across various regions and eras of American music.

Cordâme – Da Vinci Inventions

October 14 at 8 p.m.

Composer Jean Félix Mailloux will be playing music inspired by the Italian Renaissance.

Issac Mizrahi

October 29, 7:30 p.m.

Isaac Mizrahi, an actor, host, writer, designer, and producer of 30 years, is bringing his singing talent to UPH for a Cabaret-style performance.

Justin Roberts (Not Ready for Naptime)

November 10 at 6 p.m., with a School Day Performance at 10:30 a.m.

For nearly 20 years, Justin Roberts has been creating the soundtrack to families’ lives, helping kids navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up while allowing parents to remember their own childhoods.

It’s a Jazzy Christmas

December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a Jazzy Christmas will be playing your favorite holiday songs.

Remembering the Fifties Holiday Show

December 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with a salute to The Platters. This four-person tribute group brings their hits like “Only You” and “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.”

The Queen’s Cartoonist

December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. Performances are synched to videos of the original films.

Samara Joy