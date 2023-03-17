ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new concert date has been announced for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at MVP Arena. This comes after the original show date on March 14 was postponed due to illness.

Springsteen will now perform on September 19. According to the MVP Arena website, previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date.

Springsteen and The E Street Band postponed two other concerts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and Nationwide Arena in Ohio due to illness before the the Albany concert. Those shows have also been rescheduled to September 16 and September 21, respectively.

According to a post on Springsteen’s Twitter page, if you cannot attend the new date, you have until April 16 to request a refund from Ticketmaster. You can also still buy tickets for the new date on the Ticketmaster website.