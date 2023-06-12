SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, three-time Grammy winner NE-YO announced his “Champagne and Roses Tour” with special guests Robin Thicke and Mario. The tour will come to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Thursday, September 14. Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, and general on sale starting Friday online.

R&B singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur NE-YO is a three-time Grammy winner who’s had three albums chart at number one on SoundScan’s Top Current Albums. NE-YO is known for his charting songs such as “Because of You,” “She Knows,” “So Sick,” and “Time of Our Lives.” He has film and television credits including NBC’s Word of Dance, Netflix’s Dance Monsters, Empire, Stomp the Yard, and more. He most recently released his eighth full-length album “Self Explanatory.”

Robin Thicke is a five-time Grammy winner whose 2013 album “Blurred Lines” earned six nominations at the awards. The album hit the Billboard Top 200 at number one which also had the diamond-certified title track “Blurred Lines.” By the age of 21, Thicke had written and produced songs on over 20 gold and platinum albums for Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

Mario is a Grammy-award nominated singer who is known for his hits “Let Me Love You,” “Just a Friend,” “Skippin’,” and “I Choose You.” He won two Billboard Music Awards in 2005, one for hip-hop single of the year.