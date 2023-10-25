ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform at the MVP Arena in Albany as part of his “The Be Funny Tour” on March 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Bargatze is best known for his specials on Netflix “The Tennessee Kid,” “The Greatest Average American,” and “The Stand-Ups.” His latest special titled “Hello, World” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

He is slated to host Saturday Night Live Saturday alongside musical guests Foo Fighters. Ticket prices range from $39.75, $59.75, $79.75, and $99.75.