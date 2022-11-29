POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bardavon 1869 Opera House presents, An evening with Natalie Merchant Saturday, April 15, 2023. The singer-songwriter marks the beginning of her US Tour at the Poughkeepsie opera house.

According to The Bardavon website, Merchant began her career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs. Since then, she has evolved as a singer and songwriter releasing nine solo albums in 22 years. Merchant’s album “Keep Your Courage,” will be released on April 14, 2023, marking her tenth solo album.

The Bardavon 1869 Opera House is located at 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie. Tickets are available to Bardavon members on November 30 at 11 a.m. General public can purchase tickets starting December 2 at 10 a.m. More information and details on the event can be found on The Bardavon website.