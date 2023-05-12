ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre in Albany has announced that they will be hosting indie rock band My Morning Jacket. The performance is set for October 25.

The 5-piece group hails from Louisville, Kentucky. Since their founding in 1998, the band has released nine studio albums.

Their records “Evil Urges”, “Circuital” and “The Waterfall” have each received Grammy Award nominations. Their latest album from 2021, titled “My Morning Jacket”, has received wide acclaim for its grooving energy that embodies the exciting experience of their live shows.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 19. Tickets are available at the Palace Theatre box office and through Ticketmaster.