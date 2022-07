ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Musician St. Vincent is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on September 14. Comedian Ali Macofsky is scheduled to be the opening act.

St. Vincent is known for her indie rock and pop style. She has won three Grammy awards. She is best known for her songs, “Roslyn,” “Los Angeles,” and “New York.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Empire Live Box Office or on the Ticketweb website.