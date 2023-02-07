RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer-songwriter Grace Potter is coming to Rutland. She is set to perform at The Paramount Theatre on March 10 at 8 p.m.

Potter is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and rock musician from Waitsfield, Vermont. In 2002, she formed Grace Potter & the Nocturnals.

She released her latest album Daylight (Fantasy) in 2019, earning her two Grammy nominations. In her solo career, Potter is best known for the song “Something That I Want,” which was featured on the “Tangled” soundtrack. Grace Potter & the Nocturnals are best known for the songs “Stars,” and “Paris (Ooh La La).”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.