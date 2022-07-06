TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The music lineup has been announced for the Troy River Festival on Sunday, July 17. The free family-friendly festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and celebrates art, music, handmade crafts, and culture with more than 100 vendors and shops.
The festival is centered along River Street and attracts thousands of guests each year, according to the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. Attendees can hear live music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the RadioRadioX Stage located at the corner of State and River Streets.
Lineup
- Gus Unplugged (Blackcat Elliot) at 1 p.m.
- The Blanks FKA The Bremners at 2 p.m.
- Scotty Mac Trio at 3 p.m.
- The Chris Busone Band at 4 p.m.
Vendors
Goods and crafts
- 10:Two Boutique
- Anchor No. 5 Boutique
- Annick Designs
- Artcentric Marketplace
- Breakout Press Co
- The Broken Mold Studio
- CJ’s Reflections
- Context Clay
- Diane Carol Design
- Duck Pond Productions
- Egyptian Influence
- Flying Eye Press
- H Squared Designs
- Her Love Collections
- Left Brain Creations
- Lisa Nejame Jewelry
- LYF Supply
- Meg’s Media
- No Fun / Pint Sized
- Phases Curated
- Primo Botanica
- River Rocks Jewelry & Bead Shop
- River Street Beat Shop
- Sam Spinner
- Sawtooth Jewelry Studio
- Scorpios Witch
- T&J Handcrafted Soaps
- Troy Threads
- Trojan Horse Antiques
- Truly Rhe
- Veteran Made Woodworks LLC
- Weathered Wood
- Woodland Treasures and Décor
- Z&B Works
Food
- 518 Craft
- Bacchus Wood Fired
- Birch Baked
- Bootleggers Bar and Grill
- Cafe Euphoria
- Collar City Cold Pressed Juice
- Donna’s Italian
- The Dutch Udder Ice Cream
- Four Flights Distilling
- Jacob Alejandro
- Little Pecks
- Monya Confectionary
- Mr. Ding-A-Ling
- Motor Oil Coffee
- Muddaddy Flats Quesadilliary
- Seasons Cafe and Tea House
- Slidin’ Dirty
- Tara Kitchen
- This is Pork and Greens
- Tony’s Concession Chicken Fingers
- The Whistling Kettle