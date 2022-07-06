TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The music lineup has been announced for the Troy River Festival on Sunday, July 17. The free family-friendly festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and celebrates art, music, handmade crafts, and culture with more than 100 vendors and shops.

The festival is centered along River Street and attracts thousands of guests each year, according to the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. Attendees can hear live music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the RadioRadioX Stage located at the corner of State and River Streets.

Lineup

Gus Unplugged (Blackcat Elliot) at 1 p.m.

The Blanks FKA The Bremners at 2 p.m.

Scotty Mac Trio at 3 p.m.

The Chris Busone Band at 4 p.m.

Vendors

Goods and crafts

10:Two Boutique

Anchor No. 5 Boutique

Annick Designs

Artcentric Marketplace

Breakout Press Co

The Broken Mold Studio

CJ’s Reflections

Context Clay

Diane Carol Design

Duck Pond Productions

Egyptian Influence

Flying Eye Press

H Squared Designs

Her Love Collections

Left Brain Creations

Lisa Nejame Jewelry

LYF Supply

Meg’s Media

No Fun / Pint Sized

Phases Curated

Primo Botanica

River Rocks Jewelry & Bead Shop

River Street Beat Shop

Sam Spinner

Sawtooth Jewelry Studio

Scorpios Witch

T&J Handcrafted Soaps

Troy Threads

Trojan Horse Antiques

Truly Rhe

Veteran Made Woodworks LLC

Weathered Wood

Woodland Treasures and Décor

Z&B Works

