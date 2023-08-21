ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PearlPalooza is set to return to North Pearl Street in Albany for its 14th year on Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is presented by Remarkable Liquids.

The day starts with YogaPalooza presented by MVP Health Care from 11 a.m. to noon. In its 7th year, The Hot Yoga Spot will be leading the all-levels yoga class. You can register to participate on The Hot Yoga Spot website.

Music lineup

Sly Fox & The Hustlers at noon

The Rob Beaulieu Band at 1:30 p.m.

B Chaps at 3 p.m.

Dave Gutter at 4:30 p.m.

Fishbone at 6 p.m.

The free, all-ages music festival also features vendors lining the street. You can apply to be a vendor or see the vendor list when it is released on the Downtown Albany website.

Ground rules

No outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers

No dogs or pets, with the exception of service animals

No recording performances

Security has the right to inspect any bags brought into the event

Parking is available for $8 at the Riverfront, Quackenbush, and Green-Hudson Garages. Festival road closures and parking restrictions will be announced soon on the Downtown Albany website.