RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Singer, actress and television host Dionne Warwick is coming to Rutland. She is set to perform at the Paramount Theatre on November 24 at 7 p.m.

Warwick is a five-time Grammy Award winner, has more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She’s best known for the songs “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” and many more.

She received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” Warwick was the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

Warwick will be joined on stage by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.