SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Music Haven concert series has announced its 2023 lineup. The performances will take place within Central Park in Schenectady starting in July.

The concerts will feature performers across a wide array of genres from different regions throughout the country, as well as several international acts. The shows are free and open to the public.

2023 Lineup

July 8: Rocky Dawuni

July 13: La Banda Morisca

July 16: Joey Alexander

July 22: Nipperfest Music and Arts Festival

July 23: Sona Jobarteh

July 30: Blues BBQ feat. Vanessa Collier

August 5: Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra

August 6: Eileen Ivers

August 11: Screening of “In the Heights” with block party and music by Taina Asili

August 13: Aditya Prakash Ensemble

August 20: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole

August 25-26: Will Kempe’s Players performs Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona

The July 30 and August 11 shows will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the July 22 event will run from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. All other performances will begin at 7 p.m.

The series will also offer stageside concessions from a variety of vendors, which will include a rotating specialty menu of international cuisines. Schenectady’s Central Park is located at 500 Iroquois Way.