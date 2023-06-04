ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Music Company Orchestra has announced they will be performing two Summer Pops concerts in the area. The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 17 and June 25.

The Capital Region-based orchestra is conducted and directed by Gerald Lanoue. The Summer Pops performances will be a showcase of famous movie themes, popular show tunes, and patriotic favorites.

The first concert on June 17 will take place at Round Lake Auditorium, located at 2 Wesley Avenue in Round Lake. This show will feature a special guest artist playing the venue’s historic Davis Ferris Tracker pipe organ, and tickets are available online.

The second performance on June 25 will be held at Freedom Park, located at 5 Schonowee Avenue in Scotia. This concert will be free and open to the public.