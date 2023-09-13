ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James Murray, also known as Murr, is coming to Albany. The “Impractical Jokers” star is set to perform at The Egg on December 14 at 7 p.m.

Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian on truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” on TBS. His interactive stand-up comedy show at The Egg will include funny stories, never-before-seen videos from “Impractical Jokers,” and playing “Impractical Jokers” live with the audience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.