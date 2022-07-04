SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Shakespeare Company is bringing the work of the bard to Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, starting this month. This July, the whimsy and wordplay of William Shakespeare return to the city.

The company will put on a production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” running daily from July 20-23 at Congress Park. The show starts at 6 p.m. each day, and is completely open to the public. The production is directed by Wesley Broulik.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is one of Shakespeare’s comedies, set in Messina and focused on a pair of romances that emerge between unexpected pairs of characters. The troupe puts on productions that often feature a mix of modern and period-appropriate costumes. All shows are family-friendly. The Saratoga Shakespeare Company is a member of the Shakespeare Theatre Association.

The Saratoga Shakespeare Company has held free events at the park since 2000, when it started with a production of “Twelfth Night.” In 2021, the production took a stab at “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Productions are directed and organized with accessibility in mind for audiences of all physical abilities and economic statuses. The outdoor venue and the troupe’s sound system allow for an audience of over 1,000 people, and often sees audiences scaling over 8,000 in the course of a year.