ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party tour is set to light up the MVP Arena in Albany from January 14-15. The two-day event will allow fans to see their favorite Monster Trucks in the dark, bringing out life-sized beasts like the Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and more. There will also be a live appearance of the car-eating and flame-breathing robot, Megasaurus.

The tour will also serve as the debut of the all-new Gunkster monster truck. Capping off each show will be a Hot Wheels toy giveaway and a dance party complete with glow sticks and lasers.

Shows are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on both January 14 and 15. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

A Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is scheduled for two and a half hours before each performance as well. The event includes access to the competition floor to see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close, an autograph card, and a souvenir pass and lanyard.