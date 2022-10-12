HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer John Waite is set to perform at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on November 15 at 7:30 p.m. He will be performing with The No Brakes Band.

Waite is best known for his hit song, “Missing You,” on his 1984 “No Brakes” album. Before that, he was the bassist and lead singer for The Babys. In 1988, Waite formed Bad English, whose 1989 hit “When I See You Smile” went to number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and was certified Gold.

You can buy tickets on the Brown Paper Tickets website. You can also see the full event schedule on the Strand Theatre website.