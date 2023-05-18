ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone has announced they will be hosting comedian Mike Epps for multiple performances. The first show is scheduled for June 24.

The veteran comedian is known for his stand up and his many comedy collaborations. Epps is also quite famous for his many appearances acting in comedic films and shows, including “Next Friday”, “The Upshaws”, “Roll Bounce” and “The Hangover Part III”.

Epps will be in Albany on June 24 and June 25. Each evening will feature two performances.

For tickets and more information, visit Albany Funny Bone.