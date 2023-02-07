ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you went to Warped Tour in the mid-2000s, shopped at Hot Topic, or had a Myspace account; then you have heard the name, “Attack Attack!” While the band’s career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since they went on indefinite hiatus in 2013.

Now, the group is planning to bring its electronica-infused metalcore to Empire Live. The concert, slated for May 18 at 6:30 p.m., will also feature up-and-coming bands Belmont, Traitors, Colorblind, and Savage Hands.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster for $32.25 apiece. Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street, in downtown Albany.

“After years of silence, ‘Attack Attack!’ is poised to explode back onto the scene,” a spokesperson for the event said in an online statement. “They’re here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome, and that legends never die.”