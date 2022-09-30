DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mendelssohn Club of Albany will perform at the Upper Madison Street Fair on Sunday, October 2, at 3 p.m. Jason Dashew, now in his first full season as conductor, will lead the club through a selection of classic songs and audience favorites, including Sweet Caroline, Brothers Sing On, and The Parting Blessing.

Founded in 1909, the Mendelssohn Club is the Capital Region’s longest continuously-performing arts group. This year, the club welcomed an incoming class of nine new singers.

“The club had a great experience at the Upper Madison Street Fair last year, and we are looking forward to returning and supporting this wonderful neighborhood event,” said Mendelssohn Club President Claiborne Walthall. “We are also excited about all of our new club members whose voices will strengthen the rich sound the club has become known for over many years.”

The club will perform at the Steamer 10 Stage at 3 p.m.