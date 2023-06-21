MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands has announced its summer concert series lineup, as well as the dates for its Food Truck Festival. The summer concerts take place on Tuesdays in Ganser-Smith Park from 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Concert lineup

  • July 11: Wounded Souls
  • July 18: The All Paul Show
  • July 25: The Lustre Kings
  • August 1: New York Players
  • August 8: Soul Sky
  • August 15: Get Up Jack

Food and drink will be available for sale. Lawn chairs are recommended.

The Food Truck Festival takes place on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ganser-Smith Park. The event features a variety of food trucks and live music.

Music lineup

  • July 12: Six Mile Sundown
  • July 19: Big Radio
  • July 26: Big Radio
  • August 2: Tame the Rooster