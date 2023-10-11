TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colin Hay, best known as the lead singer of the Australian band Men At Work, is coming to Troy. He is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Men At Work rose to fame in the 1980s and is best known for the songs “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now,” and “Overkill.” Hay’s solo career includes the hits “Waiting For My Real Life To Begin” and “Beautiful World.”

This concert is part of Hay’s “The Might Tour II.” He and his band will play songs by Men At Work and from Hay’s solo career.

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale with tickets to the general public going on sale on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or in person at the box office.