ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rock singer Melissa Etheridge is coming to The Egg in Albany, as well as the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. The Albany concert is set for August 8 at 8 p.m. and the Rutland concert is set for August 6 at 7 p.m.

Etheridge is best known for the songs “I’m The Only One,” “Come To My Window,” and “Like The Way I Do.” She most recently released her album “One Way Out” in September 2021. The album features a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Tickets go on sale for both concerts on April 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website and on the Paramount Theatre website.