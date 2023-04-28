MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Public Library is hosting the Tuesdays in Talmadge summer concert series. The concerts will take place on Tuesdays in Talmadge Park at 200 Park Place throughout the summer.

Lineup

June 6: Sundown Express

June 20: Tailspin

July 18: The Zookeepers featuring Dave Clements

August 1: Large Farva featuring Frank Murray

August 15: The Brokenhearted Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks Tribute

The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also include food and dancing.