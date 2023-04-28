MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Public Library is hosting the Tuesdays in Talmadge summer concert series. The concerts will take place on Tuesdays in Talmadge Park at 200 Park Place throughout the summer.
Lineup
- June 6: Sundown Express
- June 20: Tailspin
- July 18: The Zookeepers featuring Dave Clements
- August 1: Large Farva featuring Frank Murray
- August 15: The Brokenhearted Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks Tribute
The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also include food and dancing.