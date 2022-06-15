SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first National Tour of Mean Girls, the musical comedy, is coming to Proctors in Schenectady. The show will be held at Proctors from June 28 to July 3.

The new musical comedy features a book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the show.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, a girl that grew up on an African savanna and moves with her family to a new home in suburban Illinois. As Cady adjusts to her new life, navigating through high school and climbing the popularity ladder, she takes on “The Plastics”, a trio of girls led by Regina George.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 and had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. Tickets are available for in-person or phone purchase through the Proctors Box Office, as well as online.