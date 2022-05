ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Matt Maeson is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany. The concert is scheduled for September 29 at 8 p.m.

Maeson is an alternative rock singer-songwriter from Virginia Beach. He is best known for his songs “Hallucinogenics,” “Cringe,” and “Put It on Me.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.