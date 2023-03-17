SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Matchbox Twenty is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and they’re bringing with them special guest Ben Rector. The concert is set for July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty was originally scheduled to perform at SPAC on July 24, 2020 and then on July 31, 2022, but both concerts were rescheduled. Those who purchased tickets for either previous date will be able to attend the upcoming concert with their original ticket.

Rector appeared on season 4 of American Idol, among other TV shows. He is best known for the songs “Brand New” and “Love Like This.”

Matchbox Twenty is set to release their fifth studio album, “Where The Light Goes,” on May 26. The band is best known for their hit songs “Real World,” “Push,” and “3AM,” among others. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.