TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall will be performing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday, April 29. Pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale on Tuesday, with on-sale tickets being available to the public on Friday. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at (518) 273-0038, or in person.

Martin Sexton, a Syracuse native, will be prolonging his tour in support of his ninth studio release, “Mixtape of the Open Road,” which blends aspects of soul, gospel, country, rock, blues, and R&B. Rollingstone says, “outstanding taste in songwriting as well as a soul-marinated voice,” regarding the album. The album was released in 2015. Sexton got his start singing in Boston on the streets and subways in the early ’90s, and has had songs appear in popular television shows such as “Scrubs,” “Parenthood,” and “Masters of Sex,” as well as several movies.

KT Tunstall, a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician, is known for her best hits such as “Suddenly I see,” “Other Side of the World,” and “Float.” Her debut album “Eye To The Telescope,” which was released in 2004, went on to sell over 5 million copies.