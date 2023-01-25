ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mark O’Connor will celebrate the release of his “Crossing Bridges Memoir Trilogy” with a show at The Egg on March 11. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available now online.

Ever since bursting on the scene in 1974 with a recording contract as a 13-year-old fiddle and flat-picking guitar champion, O’Connor has lent his instrumental virtuosity to the worlds of folk, jazz, rock, and classical music. He has recorded and toured with icons of all genres—from Stephane Grappelli and Yo-Yo Ma to David Grisman and the Dixie Dregs—and has composed fiddle concertos and translated his signature fiddling style into a whole new teaching method used by music teachers across the country.

“Crossing Bridges” is a 430-page book that documents O’Connor’s unprecedented experiences as a child prodigy, winning national contests on three different instruments as a teen, performing with the top artists in multiple genres, and his personal life story of the trials and tribulations of growing up as a traveling musician. At his Albany show, O’Connor will play a mix of music from his storied career, read excerpts from his book, and answer questions from the audience.

O’Connor will be accompanied by his wife, Maggie on violin. Tickets will set you back $29.50.