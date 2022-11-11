TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means Christmas is right around the corner. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is hosting The Many Moods of Christmas on December 18 at 3 p.m.

The concert is a holiday tradition for some across the Captial Region. The event is framed by O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen and all-time favorite The Many Moods of Christmas Suite by Robert Shaw and Robert Russell Bennett, and will also feature John Rutter’s spectacular Gloria.

Tickets are available at the Troy Music Hall website starting at $40. Masks are required for the event. Visit the Troy Music Hall website for more details on the classical holiday concert.