ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live in Albany announced they will be hosting a performance by rock band Mammoth WVH. The show is scheduled for March 10, 2024.

The band is fronted by guitarist and vocalist Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen. The group is best known for their songs “Don’t Back Down”, “Distance” and “Another Celebration at the End of the World”.

Mammoth WVH will be joined for the performance by rock guitar virtuoso Nita Strauss. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy Mammoth WVH tickets online through the Ticketmaster website.