TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall announced they will be hosting a concert with singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. The show is scheduled for October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Lovett’s music is known for its unique fusion of country, jazz, and gospel elements. He tours with a duo, an acoustic group, and also his large band, showcasing the Texas-based musician’s diverse influences and styles.

Hiatt’s music combines aspects of rock, pop and blues. Renowned for his lyricism and satirical storytelling, he has recorded over 20 studio albums.

The Troy Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street. You can purchase tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.