ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country superstar Luke Combs is set to perform at the MVP Arena for two shows. He is scheduled to perform on September 30 and October 1.

Combs is embarking on his “Middle of Somewhere Tour,” which kicks off in Bangor, Maine on September 2. The MVP Arena performances will feature special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade.

Combs won 2021’s CMA Entertainer of the Year award and is set to release his album “Growin’ Up” on June 24. He is best known for the songs “Beautiful Crazy,” “Hurricane,” and “When It Rains It Pours.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.