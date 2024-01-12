SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre announced they will be hosting a performance of Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance”. The show is scheduled for March 5.

The performance is a stop on the production’s 25th anniversary tour, which first launched back in 2022. The show features Irish dancing, original music, sensuality and emphatic storytelling.

The reimagined production includes new choreography, costumes, staging and special effects. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady. You can buy Lord of the Dance tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.