ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “Long Island Medium,” Theresa Caputo, is celebrating her 10th anniversary of being out on tour with her acclaimed show, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. She will be making a stop at the Palace Theatre on September 10.

The show has been attracting fans from all across the country as it offers a rare opportunity for Theresa to intimately engage face-to-face with people and allow them to connect with their loved ones, bringing closure and discovering the truth. Even those who are not believers come away saying they’ve witnessed something “absolutely life-changing.”

After 14 seasons of Long Island Medium on TLC and last year’s Long Island Medium: There In Spirit, on the Discovery+ channel, Theresa now has a weekly podcast titled Hey Spirit! which allows her to engage with her legion of followers from around the world. Nothing is more enjoyable for Theresa than being able to conduct question-and-answer sessions with her listeners and share feel-good tips from her everyday life so one can have a happier and healthier time on earth.

The September 10 show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $43.75 up to $93.75. The performance was first scheduled for May 21, 2022, and all tickets held for the original date will be honored for the new date- no action is required by ticketholders.