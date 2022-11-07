SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fort Salem Theater is seeking local talent for the upcoming production of the controversial play Spring Awakening. The musical features singing actors 16 to 20 and two nonsinging adult roles.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s groundbreaking and controversial play, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s brilliant rock score and searingly emotional book take the story of sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery into a new century. The popular musical is directed by Brian Clemente, who makes his Fort Salem Theater debut with the production.

Fort Salem Theater will hold auditions on December 5 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If interested, you can schedule your five-minute audition appointment at the Fort Salem website. Performers are asked to prepare about one minute of any Broadway or pop uptempo song that best showcases their voice. An accompanist will be provided, and performers are asked to bring sheet music in the appropriate key. Singing from the show is welcome, but not required. Cold readings from the script and a dance call will be offered at callbacks. Those unable to attend in-person auditions should submit a video to Kyle@FortSalem.com no later than Thursday, December 1.

The theater explains rehearsals will begin in February 2023 and will typically be held Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and occasional Saturday mornings, pending the availability of the cast and the needs of the show. However, the actual schedule will be determined by the cast and director’s availability. A full calendar will be provided by the first rehearsal. Each actor will receive a minimum of two complimentary tickets. Actors who participate in 2023 productions will also receive a free 12-month invitation to opening weekends for all MainStage productions. At this time, housing, travel & performance stipends are not available.